7 Mid-Columbia kitchens fail their inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team inspected 46 restaurants and food servers Dec. 1-7. Seven earned failing scores while 31 earned perfect ones.
The district regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments, who are rated on a 418-point scale for compliance with food codes designed to prevent the spread of illness.
Past results are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, Dec. 3, fourth follow-up to routine Aug. 28 (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, no digital thermometer available.
El Paisano (Mobile), 801 N. Columbia St., Pasco, Dec. 3, first follow-up to routine Nov. 5 (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding.
Ethos Bakery & Café (Caterer), Vintage Market, Kennewick, Dec. 1, routine, (75 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in control not controlling food safety risks, improper hand washing, no hand wash station available, room temperature storage, person in control not following plan of operation.
La Hacienda Meat Market, 4242 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, Dec. 7, routine, (50 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure, no valid permit to operate expanded menu without prior approval.
S & S Hospitality, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 7, first follow-up to routine Oct. 26 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock, Richland, Dec. 3, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in control not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, no soap at hand sink, improper hot holding, no digital thermometer available.
Stick & Stone, 3027 Duportail St., Richland, Dec. 6, routine, (80 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper produce washing, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
A & A Mini Mart LLC (Restaurant), 919 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Airfield Estates Winery, 560 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Dec. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Amon Creek, 18 Center Parkway, Kennewick, Dec. 7, first follow-up to routine Nov. 27 (0 red, 0 blue)
Brothers Cheese Steaks (Caterer), 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 3, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Drive, Richland, Dec. 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Chiawana Basketball Concessions, 8125 Argent Road, Pasco, Dec. 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Cooper Wine Co., 35306 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Dec. 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Delicious Crepes & Waffles (Mobile), Pasco Winterfest, Pasco, Dec. 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Desert Hill Middle School, 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick, Dec. 7, first follow-up to routine Nov. 14 (0 red, 0 blue)
Dovetail Joint Mobile (Mobile), Vintage Market, Kennewick, Nov. 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Eagle Lakes Ranch Lodge, 903 Eagle Road, Othello, Dec. 5, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Emerson Elementary School, 1616 W. Octave St., Pasco, Dec. 4, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Fidelitas Wines, 51810 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Dec. 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
First Baptist Church, 1107 Wright Ave., Richland, Dec. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Frichette Winery, 39412 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Dec. 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Benton City, 313 Third St., Benton City, Dec. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hinzerling Winery, 1520 Sheridan Ave., Prosser, Dec. 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hogue Cellars, 2800 Lee Road, Prosser, Dec. 5, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Hot Tamales, 2521 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive, Prosser, Dec. 6, first follow-up to routine Nov. 28 (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick School District Fruitland Building, 200 S. Fruitland, Kennewick, Dec. 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
KFC/A&W, 2750 Duportail St., Richland, Dec. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kindra’s Wok & Roll (Mobile), Vintage Market, Kennewick, Dec. 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Love’s Travel Stop, 700 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 6, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s, 1409 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick, Dec. 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s, 1922 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick, Dec. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Mustang Alley, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser, Dec. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Nikko Japanese Restaurant, 5025 N. Road 68, Pasco, Dec. 3, second follow-up to routine Oct. 22 (5 red, 0 blue)
Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser, Dec. 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, Richland, Dec. 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Richland Church of Christ, 933 Thayer Drive, Richland, Dec. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
S & S Petroleum, 1811 Leslie Road, Richland, Dec. 7, first follow-up to routine Nov. 14 (0 red, 0 blue)
Solstice Senior Living at Kennewick, 8264 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 7, first follow-up to routine Nov. 28 (0 red, 0 blue)
Stick & Stone, 3027 Duportail St., Richland, Dec. 7, first follow-up to routine Dec. 6 (0 red, 5 blue)
Sunset View Elementary, 711 Center Parkway, Kennewick, Dec. 7, first follow-up to routine Nov. 1 (0 red, 0 blue)
Sushi House, 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Dec. 3, third follow-up to routine Sept. 13 (0 red, 0 blue)
Tacos Mi Illusión (Mobile), 2200 E. Hillsboro, Pasco, Dec. 3, first follow-up to routine Nov. 30 (0 red, 10 blue)
Taquería La Esperanza (Mobile), 1427 N. Fourth, Pasco, Dec. 4, first follow-up to routine Oct. 22 (0 red, 0 blue)
Tina’s Tasty Treats, 110 S. Fourth, Pasco, Dec. 3, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
