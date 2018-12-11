Watch out for flying Christmas decorations in Tri-Cities. Windy weather expected.

Better make sure your outdoor Christmas decorations are tied down.
Gusts of up to 29 mph are forecast for the Tri-Cities Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Strong winds are expected ahead of what the weather service calls a “vigorous” cold front moving east of the Cascade Mountains.
Sustained wind speeds of 23 to 25 mph are forecast for Tuesday evening with a 60 percent chance of rain.
Wednesday should be breezy, with wind speeds expected to decrease to 15 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Skies should clear Wednesday night, likely making Wednesday the sunniest day of the week in the Tri-Cities.
