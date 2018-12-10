The West Richland branch of Mid-Columbia libraries is being remodeled this winter.
The West Richland branch of Mid-Columbia libraries is being remodeled this winter. Tri-City Herald File

Here’s why the West Richland library is packing up its books

By Tri-City Herald staff

December 10, 2018 06:35 PM

West Richland, WA

The West Richland branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries is moving into temporary quarters while its existing home is remodeled.

The library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the move to the West Richland city public workers building, just behind the permanent branch at 3803 Van Giesen St.

The library will be open for regular hours at its temporary location Thursday. It will be in time for its holiday family event, Grinch-mas, at 4 p.m.

Remodeling work at the existing library building will begin in January and take three to four months to complete.

The remodeled library will have a larger collection of material and eight public computers, with a lounge for using tablets and laptops.

Also planned are a new storytime area with an improved children’s collection, a historic photo mural and a small conference room.

