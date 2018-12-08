Pasco man gunned down 2 days after leaving jail

Javier Flores was out of jail for less than two days before he was killed during an argument in a Pasco bedroom.
The 29-year-old Pasco man had a troubled past with the law with a string of burglaries and thefts in 2015 and a series of similar crimes when he was a juvenile, but drug treatment appeared to help him until recently.
Street Crimes detectives recently arrested Flores in connection with dropping off a woman involved in a sex trafficking operation at a hotel in November, according to court records.
Inside the car, officers allegedly found five baggies of meth and one of heroin. Then during a Nov. 30 traffic stop, police said he had two bags of meth and heroin.
Frankin County prosecutors filed drug and promoting prostitution charges against Flores and he was held on $1,000 bail, which was paid by his sister on Tuesday.
He was staying at a home on West Shoshone Street when he and Briselda Carrazco visited Bertoldo Bustos at a Yakima Street home Thursday afternoon.
Police believe Jerry Dean Porter and Anthony Hamilton were hunting for Flores because he and a man named Victor owed them $1,000, according to court documents. A claim Flores’ friends denied on social media.
Hamilton allegedly pushed his way into a bedroom and got into an argument with Flores, which ended with him shooting the other man in the throat and wounding Carrazco on his way out the door, said court documents.
Social media posts indicate that Flores grew up in the Tri-Cities. Several people have taken to Facebook to say he will be missed, and family members are asking for the community’s help with funeral costs.
Liz Flores, Javier’s sister, organized a GoFundMe campaign, which had raised $1,755 by Saturday afternoon.
“My family and I would appreciate any sort of help that we can receive during this difficult time, even if it’s just prayers coming out way,” she wrote.
