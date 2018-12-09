7 restaurants and school cafeterias fail their health inspections

Seven Mid-Columbia restaurants and school cafeterias failed their recent health inspections.
Forty others passed theirs.
The Benton-Franklin Health Districts food safety team inspected 47 retail food establishments during the week of Nov. 24-30
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for sanitation, knowledge and safe food handling procedures.
Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control and poor personal hygiene.
Those earning 25 or more red points on the initial inspection or 10 or more on the follow up are subject to additional visits. Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Amon Creek Elementary, 18 Center Parkway, Kennewick, Nov. 27, routine, (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, wiping cloths depleted of sanitizer.
El Torito Mexican Market (Meat), 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Nov. 27, first follow-up to routine Oct. 16 (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper produce washing, room temperature storage.
Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive, Prosser, Nov. 28, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Jade’s British Girl Treats, 2258 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Nov. 29, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, no paper towels at hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure.
Mercy’s Pizza Taco LLC, 524 N. Third Ave., Pasco, Nov. 28, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding.
Solstice Senior Living at Kennewick, 8264 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 28, routine, (60 red, 0 bue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, room temperature storage, prohibited foods being offered.
Tacos Mi Illucion (Mobile), 2200 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, Nov. 30, routine, (145 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, improper hand washing, food obtained from unapproved source, food not in good condition, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, thermometer not being used, improper chemical use, risk control plan not being followed correctly.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Bills, 1205 Meade Ave, Prosser, Nov. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Casa Blanca (Mobile), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 26, second follow-up to routine Oct. 25 (0 red, 0 blue)
Carmichael Middle School, 620 Thayer Drive, Richland, Nov. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Rd., Pasco, Nov. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland, Nov. 29, first follow-up, to routine Oct. 23 (0 red, 0 blue)
Cougar Cupboard, 2700 Crimson Way, Richland, Nov. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland, Nov. 29, first follow-up to routine Nov. 9 (0 red, 0 blue)
Dogos Del Rey (Cart), 931 W. Court St., Pasco, Nov. 29, second follow-up to routine Oct. 27 (0 red, 0 blue)
Frost Me Sweet Bakery, 710 The Parkway, Richland, Nov. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Fuerza Elementary School, 6011 W. 10th Place, Kennewick, Nov. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Nov. 30, first follow-up to routine Sept. 21 (0 red, 0 blue)
Headstart/Prosser, 1300 Meade Ave., Prosser, Nov. 28, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Horse Heaven Hills Brewery, 1118 Meade Ave., Prosser, Nov. 29, routine, (5 red, 2 blue)
Jakes Café Restaurant, 528 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Nov. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
John Mcloughlin Middle School, 2803 Road 88, Pasco, Nov. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, Nov. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kamiakin High School A La Carte, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, Nov. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave., Prosser, Nov. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kingspoint Christian School, 7900 W. Court St., Pasco, Nov. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Leona Libby Middle School, 3259 Belmont Blvd., West Richland, Nov. 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Lil Roasters Coffee Bar, 496 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 29, second follow-up to routine Oct. 15 (0 red, 0 blue)
Mid-Columbia Wine & Spirit, 1711 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Out & About, 327 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Nov. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco II Child Development Center, 1010 S. Sixth Ave., Pasco, Nov. 26, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Plaza Oaxaca (Mobile), 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, Nov. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Prosser Heights Elementary School, 2008 Miller Ave., Prosser, Nov. 29, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, Nov. 39, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Rowena Chess Elementary School, 715 N. 24th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Sub Coffee Shop, 2760 Crimson Way, Richland, Nov. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-City Food Bank, 321 Wellsian Way, Richland, Nov. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, 112 N. Second, Pasco, Nov. 27, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
Tapteal Elementary School, 705 N. 62nd Ave., West Richland, Nov. 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Target (Food Court), 1106 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Target (Store), 1106 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tesoro Truck Stop, 528 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Nov. 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Tech Skills Centering/Rest. Mgt., 5929 W. Metaline, Kennewick, Nov. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline, Kennewick, Nov. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Poly Café, 2770 Crimson Way, Richland, Nov. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Whitstran Elementary School, 102101 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, Nov. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Zip’s, 1123 Lee Blvd., Richland, Nov. 30, first follow-up to routine Oct. 25 (0 red, 0 blue)
Comments