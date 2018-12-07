Threat reported at River View High in Finley

Finley School District is taking extra safety precautions today after a threat was reported involving River View High School.
The district got word of “a student threat to the school body that may occur (Friday),” district leaders said Thursday night on Facebook.
“The student will not be at school (Friday) and the school district will work with the family to determine next steps,” the post said.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has extra deputies in the district today.
“Students will begin the day in a modified lock down and we will release more information as necessary,” the district post said.
