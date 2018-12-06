Weather service is talking snow for the Tri-Cities

We might see some snow in the Tri-Cities this weekend, followed by freezing rain.
A 20 percent chance of snow is forecast by the National Weather Service for Saturday morning before 10 a.m.
Snow is more likely Sunday, with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow, mostly after 4 p.m. That could turn to freezing rain in the evening.
Roads could be slippery in the Tri-Cities even without snow and freezing rain. Patches of freezing fog are forecast mornings and nights from Friday night through Sunday morning.
The temperature will be warming some in the coming week, however.
Highs could be back in the 40s, rather than the 30s starting Tuesday. And lows could jump from the 20s to the 30s starting Tuesday night, according to the weather service.
Travelers can expect snow on mountain passes.
The forecast for Snoqualmie Pass calls for a 50 percent chance of snow Saturday morning and a 90 percent chance of snow on Sunday, with 4 to 7 inches accumulating through Sunday night.
Snow will arrive later in the Blue Mountains with snow likely after 4 p.m. Sunday through Monday night on Interstate 84 at Meacham, Ore., according to the weather service.
Comments