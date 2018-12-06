Heavy equipment is moving into Columbia Park. Here’s what’s going on

Work is starting on a $2.2 million project to restore Columbia River shoreline in Columbia Park in Kennewick.
The Army Corps of Engineers says that the work will stabilize shoreline in the west end of the park where water has gradually eroded the shoreline.
The contract for the work, awarded to KEU Inc. of Vancouver, Wash., requires work to be completed by the end of February.
Sections of the shoreline will be closed to the public when work is being done in the immediate vicinity, said Emily Estes-Cross, a Kennewick city spokeswoman.
Columbia Park Trail will remain open to traffic, but there could be some periodic lane closures as heavy equipment is moved.
Sections of the walking trail along the river also may be closed at times.
Parking lots near the project will be used for equipment and material storage. Some parking lots already are cordoned off and closed to the public.
The project will stabilize 4,500 feet along the river using 1,400 cubic yards of soil and rocks, said Gina Baltrusch, spokeswoman for the Corps.. The contractor also will use a mesh material to help keep the new soil and rock in place.
Planting will be done in the spring.
The project was planned for the winter to minimize disruption to visitors, including those who walk and fish there.
