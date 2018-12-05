Benton County has $500K for affordable housing but no applicants

Nonprofit groups, public agencies and developers are eligible for up to $500,000 for housing projects serving low-income residents in Benton County.

Benton County Human Services is accepting applications for capital projects that provide housing for those earning 50 percent or less of the area’s median family income — or less than $31,000 per year.

The 2018 Point in Time Count, an annual census of people experiencing homelessness, found 163 homeless people in the Tri-Cities in January.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The money is available to support new construction, as well as the acquisition and rehabilitation of affordable housing. Elijah Family Homes and the Kennewick Housing Authority are prior recipients.

The county announced the grants in November but has yet to receive any applications.

For information, contact Shela Berry in the Benton-Frannklin Department of Human Services at 509-737-3919 or visit the purchasing section of the county website, co.benton.wa.us.