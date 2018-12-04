What is closing in the Tri-Cities for the National Day of Mourning?

Don’t expect to get your mail delivered on Wednesday or to mail your holiday packages at a post office.
The federal government will close Dec. 5 for a day of mourning declared by President Trump in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.
Post offices will be closed and only limited package delivery is planned.
Federal recreation areas will mostly remain open, but Forest Service offices will be closed.
The hunter check stations on the Mid-Columbia River National Wildlife Refuge Complex will be closed, including the one at 64 Maple St. in Burbank.
Bird hunters still can use the blinds on fee hunting units by signing up and picking their blinds themselves.
You also won’t need to check on your U.S. stock market investments. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.
A Hanford Advisory Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday has been canceled. Business set for the board’s December meeting will be moved to its February meeting.
Hanford employees who work for the Department of Energy have the day off.
But it will be a work day for the majority of Hanford employees, who work for contractors hired by the federal government.
Some banks also may be closed on Wednesday.
