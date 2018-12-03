BNSF Railway reopened the main line near Connell early Monday after a Sunday night derailment sent three tanker cars and a box car tumbling off the tracks.
Liquefied petroleum tankers derail in Connell

By Wendy Culverwell

December 03, 2018 07:17 PM

Four rail cars, including three tankers loaded with liquefied petroleum gas, tumbled off a track in a low-speed accident in Connell Sunday evening.

Gus Melonas, spokesman for BNSF Railway, said three tankers and an empty boxcar were involved in the 5:15 p.m. incident, which occurred as a shortline railroad was moving cars.

Nothing spilled but the overturned cars blocked a railroad crossing for several hours. The cause is under investigation.

Two of the tanker cars were put back on the tracks by 1:30 a.m. and the other two were moved aside to an industry line. The main line returned to service by 1:40 a.m.

Damage to the side track will be repaired this week, he said.

