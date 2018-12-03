Finley flyby investigation

Detective Ryan Sauve with the Washington State Patrol launches a drone Monday to photograph Highway 397 at South Yew Street in Kennewick where a pickup and car collided Sunday, hurting four people. Fernando Hernandez, 54, crossed the center line on Chemical Drive in his pickup at 11:47 p.m. and hit a Corolla driven by David Hoopes, 43, said the WSP. Both Kennewick drivers and Hoopes female passengers, ages 5 and 74, were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Their conditions were not available Monday. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald