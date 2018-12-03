Finley flyby investigation

Detective Ryan Sauve with the Washington State Patrol launches a drone Monday to photograph Highway 397 at South Yew Street in Kennewick where a pickup and car collided Sunday, hurting four people.
Fernando Hernandez, 54, crossed the center line on Chemical Drive in his pickup at 11:47 p.m. and hit a Corolla driven by David Hoopes, 43, said the WSP.
Both Kennewick drivers and Hoopes’ female passengers, ages 5 and 74, were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
Hernandez and Janalee Hoopes, 74, were listed in good condition Monday. David Hoopes was later released and the girl’s condition was not available.
