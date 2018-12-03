2 Pasco-bound flights blocked by fog

Winter fog at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco forced Alaska Airlines and Delta Airlines flights to return to Seattle overnight.
The Delta flight was scheduled to arrive at 11:40 p.m. Sunday and the Alaska flight was scheduled to land at 12:14 a.m. Monday.
Both originated in Seattle and were the last two flights of the day.
The airport returned to normal operations Monday morning and the first flight of the day took off shortly after 5 a.m., said Buck Taft, who manages the airport for the Port of Pasco.
The Alaska flight was canceled. Passengers were expected to be re-booked on separate flights.
The Delta flight was delayed to Monday evening. Passengers could also travel on earlier Delta flights.
