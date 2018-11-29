Colder weather is arriving sooner than you think

You might want to put up your holiday lights and get those leaves raked in the next few days.
Yes, it will continue to look like Western Washington for another day or so, then temperatures are expected to drop next week.
A 60 percent chance of rain is forecast for Friday morning, with a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday through the middle of the workweek highs could drop into the 30s in the Tri-Cities and to as low as 32 by Thursday, according to the early forecast.
Night-time lows will drop into the 20s starting Sunday night and could be down to 20 degrees by Tuesday.
Normal highs, as recorded in Richland, are usually close to 42 degrees at the end of November and lows are about 30 degrees.
Freezing fog also could be an issue next week, starting Monday night and continuing nights and mornings through at least Thursday in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
If you are headed to Western Washington, you can expect snow Friday and Saturday.
An 80 percent chance of snow is forecast for Friday, with total accumulation Friday through Friday night of three to seven inches at Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90. Another inch could fall on Saturday.
Sunday should be cold, but clear.
Travelers could see snow at lower elevations in the Blue Mountains this weekend. By Sunday precipitation should fall as snow as low as 1,500 feet. The Tri-Cities is at 400 feet.
In you are headed east on Interstate 84, expect an 80 percent chance of snow and accumulations of five to nine inches Friday through Friday night at Meacham, Ore., elevation 3,730 feet,
A chance of snow also is forecast Saturday and Sunday before skies clear on Monday.
Travelers should be prepared for winter driving and pack supplies, including warm clothes, food and water, according to the weather service and the Washington and Oregon transportation departments.
