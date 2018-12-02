3 places to eat failed their health inspection

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s foods safety team inspected 23 restaurants and food servers during the week of Nov. 17-23.
Three places failed and 13 earned perfect scores.
The district regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments, including retailers, schools and restaurants. Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale for compliance with health safety laws meant to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.
Those earning 25 or more red points for the more serious violations, such as poor sanitation or temperature control, are subject to additional visits, as are those who earn 10 or more points on a followup.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Hickory Farms, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, routine, Nov. 21 (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, no digital thermometer present.
Sake Teriyaki & Sushi, 2520 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Nov. 20, second follow-up to routine Oct. 25 (80 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in control not controlling food safety risks, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, digital thermometer not working properly, unapproved procedure.
Tacos y Mas (Mobile), 6409 W. Court St., Pasco, Nov. 19, first follow-up to routine Nov. 8 (20 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, unapproved procedure.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Bern’s Tavern, 618 Sixth St., Prosser, Nov. 21, first follow-up to routine Oct. 8 (0 red, 0 blue)
Bombshelter/Up & Atom, 930 Long Ave, Richland, Nov. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Bonaventure of Tri-Cities, 1800 Bellerive Drive, Richland, Nov. 20, second follow-up to routine, Oct. 24 (0 red, 0 blue)
Carniceria La Mas Barata (Deli), 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Nov. 20, first follow-up to routine Oct. 9 (0 red, 0 blue)
Double Dragon, 3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 19, first follow-up to routine Nov. 6 (0 red, 5 blue)
Juanitos Foods, LLC (Deli), 1620 W. Clark, Pasco, Nov. 20, first follow-up to routine Oct. 16 (0 red, 0 blue)
Kwick Stop, 2110 Swift Blvd., Richland, Nov. 20, second follow-up to routine, Oct. 11 (0 red, 0 blue)
La Cocina (Kitchen), 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 20, first follow-up to routine Oct. 18 (0 red, 0 blue)
McCorkle’s Market, 14601 N. Rothrock Road, Prosser, Nov. 21, second follow-up to routine Aug. 15 (0 red, 0 blue)
Panaderia Mia, 208 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Nov. 19, fourth follow-up to routine Aug. 28 (5 red, 0 blue)
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 612 Gage Blvd., Richland, Nov. 21, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Red Bento Teriyaki, 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 20, first follow-up to routine Oct. 23 (0 red, 0 blue)
Richland Food Mart, 500 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 20, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland, Nov. 20, first follow-up to routine Oct. 15 (0 red, 0 blue)
Sharehouse, 613 Sixth St., Prosser, Nov. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tacos El Cafetal (Mobile), 203 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Nov. 19, first follow-up to routine Nov. 8 (5 red, 0 blue)
Tailwind PSC-Post, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 20, first follow-up to routine Oct. 11 (0 red, 0 blue)
Taqueria Tres Pueblos (Mobile), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Nov. 20, second follow-up to routine Oct. 30 (0 red, 0 blue)
Three Flames Mongolian, 1440 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Nov. 19, first follow-up to routine Oct. 10 (5 red, 0 blue)
Total Stop, 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 19, routine, (20 red, 8 blue)
