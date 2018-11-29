UPDATE: Student accidentally pulls fire alarm at Southridge High School

A report of smoke in the basement that forced the evacuation of Southridge High School students turned out not to be true.
Kennewick firefighters were sent to the school because of reports of smoke in the basement in the gym shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
After firefighters arrived, they learned a student pulled a fire alarm.
“We had a student accidentally set off the fire alarm this morning at school,” Southridge High School officials said on a Facebook post. “Everyone is safe and back in classes.”
Comments