Cold weather blamed for Umatilla Bridge delays

By Wendy Culverwell

December 02, 2018 02:43 PM

The eastbound Umatilla Bridge won’t reopen until next spring or summer thanks to unanticipated repairs and cold weather.

The Washington Department of Transportation said cold weather is the primary reason the $10 million project to rebuild the bridge. Crews won’t wrap up this year as planned. Crews won’t be able to finish pouring the new concrete deck until the weather warms back up.

The bridge opened in 1955 and carries eastbound traffic on Interstate 82 from Washington to Oregon. The rebuild began in 2017 and was supposed to wrap up this year.

Until the bridge reopens, I-82 is limited to a single bridge over the Columbia. The newer bridge normally carries westbound traffic toward Washington.

The bridge is jointly owned by Washington and Oregon but Washington is leading the project..

DOT reminded drivers to leave added time when traveling over the holidays. With traffic limited to a single bride, backups form, as seen on the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday.

