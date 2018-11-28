Richland man dies in foggy crash near Mattawa

A Richland man died after hitting an oncoming semi in heavy fog on a rural Grant County highway early Wednesday.
Eduardo Valdenea Andreade, 20, of Richland, was heading south on Highway 243 at 7 a.m., when he tried to pass another vehicle on the two-lane highway, the Washington State Patrol said.
His Honda Civic crashed head-on into a 2018 Volvo semi and trailer about 10 miles south of Mattawa.
Valdenea Andreade died at the scene. The truck driver, Clint F. Gilbert, 52, of Othello, was not hurt.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
