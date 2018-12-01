Benton PUD customers have a new way to pay their bills.
The public utility district has installed self-service kiosks outside the public doors of its Kennewick and Prosser offices. The kiosks are available around the clock.
They can be used to pay bills by cash, check, credit card or debit card, and accounts are credited immediately.
To use the kiosk, customers will need the account number or the barcode from their Benton PUD bills.
The Kennewick office is at 2721 W. 10th Avenue and the Prosser office is at 250 N. Gap Road.
