Longtime Tri-City journalist dies at 68

Dennis Shannon, who delivered the news to Tri-City listeners for more than 17 years, has died.
Shannon, 68, was found Monday morning inside his Sylvester Street home.
Pasco police were asked to check on him by a family member, who said he had not been heard from in a while.
Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel said they believe Shannon died a couple of weeks ago from natural causes. His office is reviewing Shannon’s medical history as part of the investigation.
Shannon grew up in Lakewood and studied broadcast journalism/communications at Washington State University, according to his Facebook page.
He was a news director and reporter with NewsRadio 610 KONA for most of his Tri-City career. He also did a short stint in 2017 as a reporter for KAPP-KVEW TV.
Shannon was recognized for his journalism. In 2013, he received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for his breaking coverage of a 2012 charter bus crash on Interstate 84 near Pendleton that killed nine and injured 38.
KONA, in announcing Shannon’s death on its Facebook page, said he also held radio jobs in Seattle, Bellevue and Everett before coming to the Tri-Cities.
“His friends, family and KONA family will miss him dearly,” the post said.
