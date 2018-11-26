What’s that dark jet in the night sky?

If you see a dark, mysterious plane in the night sky this week, no need to worry.
It’s some routine F-15 Eagle fighter jet training, starting Nov. 26.
The night training by the Oregon Air National Guard pilots allows them to practice the nighttime maneuvers they need to stay up to date with Air Force requirements, officials said in a news release.
The 142nd Fighter Wing is based at the Portland Air National Guard Base, where 1,500 airmen defend the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border.
Training flights around the region Monday through Thursday will finish by 10 p.m., said officials.
