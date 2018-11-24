Kennewick police issuing Silver Alert for man suffering from dementia

A Spokane man suffering from dementia is missing after walking away from Quay Street home Saturday morning.
Robert A. Cobb was last seen wearing black jeans, a white WSU Cougars sweater and brown leather walking shoes and a black leather jacket around 6 a.m It’s unknown whether he is still wearing those same clothes, Kennewick police said.
He has gray hair and is balding in the back.
He was last seen on the 100 block of Quay Street, and his family discovered he was missing around 10 a.m.
Cobb gets confused at times and wanders away from where he is staying. He is unfamiliar with the area, and while he normally calls his wife to pick him up, they haven’t heard from him, police said.
He is healthy, but does need medication to manage several conditions.
Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.
