Want to see some Christmas lights? Here are a couple places you can go.

It’s time for the holiday light shows to brighten up the night skies.
Richland opens its Winter Wonderland at John Dam Plaza on Friday with the opening of HAPO’s Festival of lights. People can pick up a cup of hot cocoa and some kettlecorn starting at 5:30 p.m.
Along with a performance from the Richland High School pep band and a visit from Santa, the decorations will be lit up at 6 p.m. Festivities then move across the street to Howard Amon Park where people can watch the Lighted Boat Parade make it’s way down the Columbia River.
Friday will be the first night of the parade, but it will sail along the river from the Cable Bridge in Kennewick to Hanford House in Richland between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday as well.
The tradition started in 1964 and is organized by the Clover Island Yacht Club.
Richland plans to continue the holiday celebration for three more weeks after the opening weekend with movies, holiday music and displays. A full list of Winter Wonderland events is available at www.richlandparksandrec.com.
In Kennewick, more than 500,000 Christmas lights will be shine on Dec. 7 at 400 North Quay Street as the Senske Charity Christmas Light Show Open House. The show is synced with music played on 90.3 FM. The open house will run 6 to 9 .m. Dec. 7 and 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8.
The company is partnering with 2nd Harvest to accept food and cash donations. Barracuda Coffee Co., Brothers Cheese Steaks and Between the Buns will be selling food and drinks, with proceeds going to the non-profit that fights hunger by supplying 250 food banks, meal centers and other programs.
“Our goal is simple, to provide an event for everyone to come together as a community, enjoy the Christmas light show and help make the holiday season a little better for familes in need,” the regional lawn, tree and pest control company said.
If you miss the open house, the light show will continue nightly in December.
