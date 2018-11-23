Winter storm warning remains for Snoqualmie and North Cascades

Drivers are facing falling snow on Snoqualmie Pass on Friday afternoon.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday above 3,000 feet, said the state Department of Transportation.
The transportation officials are advising holiday weekend drivers to use traction tires if they’re planning to cross the mountains on Interstate 90, as well as other areas of the North Cascades.
The heaviest snowfall was expected Friday afternoon, with more snow possible overnight.
The National Weather Service forecasts daytime snow amounts could total three to seven inches Friday and less than one inch overnight.
Snoqualmie Pass is about 3,000 feet, Stevens Pass about 4,000 feet and White Pass is 4,500.
Rain and partly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
