11 Tri-City eateries and school cafeterias fail inspections

Eleven Tri-City restaurants and schools failed their recent health inspections.
Thirty-seven other school cafeterias and eateries passed.
The Benton-Franklin Health Districts food safety team inspected 48 retail food establishments during the week of Nov. 10-16.
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for sanitation, knowledge and safe food handling procedures.
Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control and poor personal hygiene.
Those earning 25 or more red points on the initial inspection or 10 or more on the follow up are subject to additional visits. Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Bonaventure of Tri-Cities, 1800 Bellerive Dr., Richland, Nov. 14, first follow-up to routine on Oct. 24. (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact
Casa Blanca (Mobile), 1305 W. Fourth Avenue, Kennewick, Nov. 16, first follow-up to routine on Oct. 25 (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding
Connell Child Development Center, 600 E. Adams St., Connell, Nov. 15, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: bare hand contact
Desert Hills Middle School, 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick, Nov. 14, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: improper cooling procedure
Dogos El Rey (Cart), 931 W. Court Street, Pasco, Nov. 15, first follow-up to routine Oct. 27 (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: food workers cards not 100 percent, no paper towers at hand sink, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
El Jazmin (Deli), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Nov. 15, first follow-up to routine on Oct. 24 (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control. Bare hand contact.
Guardian Angel Event Center, 245 Van Giesen St., Richland, Nov. 13, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding
Rancho Meat Market, 4903 Robert Wayne Drive, Pasco, Nov. 14, first follow-up to routine on Oct. 11 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure
S & S Petroleum, 1811 Leslie Rd., Richland, Nov. 14, routine (40 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: No active managerial control., food workers cards not 100 percent,. Improper hot holding. no thermometer present. permit not posted where visible to customers.
Sakura, 130 Keene Rd., Richland, Nov. 14, routine (50 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure. room temperature storage., potential food contamination
Seoul Fusion, 5011 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 14 routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage. sanitizer depleted
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Bethlehem Lutheran School, 2505 W. 27th Avenue, Kennewick, Nov. 14 , routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Carniceria La Cabana (Deli), 5426 N. Road 68 , Pasco, Nov. 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Carniceria La Cabana (Meat), 5426 N. Road 68, Pasco, Nov. 14, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Carniceria La Cabana (Store), 5426 N. Road 68, Pasco, Nov. 14, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Circle K, 10121 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 15, routine, (15 red, 2 blue)
Circle K (Blimpies), 2305 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Nov. 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Circle K (Store), 2305 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Nov. 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 1401 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 13, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St., Kennewick, Nov. 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Enterprise Middle School, 5200 Paradise Way, West Richland, Nov. 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Extreme Blendz/Kia Ora, 2008 N. Pittsburgh St., Richland, Nov. 14, routine, (20 red, 2 blue)
Gyro & Kabab & Grill LLC, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 14, second follow-up to routine on Sept. 20, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Headstart/Sunset Ridge, 6215 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Nov. 15, routine, (20 red, 0 blue.)
Isaac Stevens Middle School, 1120 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, Nov. 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Jochos’s Tacos, 510 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Nov. 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, Nov. 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Ki-Be Elementary/Middle School, 913 Horne Drive, Benton City, Nov. 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Ki-Be High School, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City, Nov. 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
La Placita Mexican Restaurant, 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., Nov. 14, second follow-up to routine on Sept. 14. (0 red, 0 blue)
Maya Angelou Elementary School, 6001 Road 84, Pasco, Nov. 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Mesa Elementary School, 200 E. Pepiot Road., Mesa,, Nov. 15, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
New Horizons High School, 2020 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Nov. 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pacific Food Mart, 3419 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 16, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Pasco I Child Development Center, 315 W. Court St., Pasco Routine, Nov. 14 (0 red, 5 blue)
Proof, 924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 14, third follow-up to routine on July 17 (0 red, 0 blue)
Ridgeview Elementary School, 7001 W 13th Ave., Kennewick Routine, Nov. 14 (0 red, 0 blue).
Rosalind Franklin Stem Elementary School, 6010 Road 52, Pasco Routine, Nov. 15 (0 red, 5 blue)
St. Joseph School, 506 S. Garfield, Kennewick, Nov. 16 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
St. Patrick’s Catholic School, 1016 N. Fourth St., Pasco, Nov. 14 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s, 698 Gage Blvd., Richland, Nov. 14, first follow-up to routine on Oct. 24 (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Cities Commissary Kitchen, 104 S Tacoma St., Pasco, Nov. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Terra Vinum, 56204 N.E. Roza Road., Benton City, Nov. 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tortilleria Las Palmas, 1108 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Nov. 16, first follow-up to routine on Oct. 25 (0 red, 0 blue)
William Wiley Elementary School, 2820 S. Highland Blvd.., West Richland, Nov. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wright Desert Gold, 611 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Nov. 14, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
Yoke’s Fresh Market (Coffee), 4905 Road 68, Pasco, Nov. 15, routine, (0 Red, 8 Blue)
