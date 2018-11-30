CBC looks to honor those with the spirit of Martin Luther King

Columbia Basin College officials are looking to honor someone in the community who embodies the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.
The college put out a call for nominees for its 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award, which will be presented during the annual bell-ringing ceremony Jan. 21.
Organizers annually recognize a student, faculty, staff or community member who believes in equality and social justice and whose contributions reflect the spirit, philosophy and teachings of the civil rights leader.
Previous recipients included, Kennewick Fire Chief Vince Beasley, U.S. District Court Judge Sal Mendoza Jr., and the former director of Pasco’s urban renewal project.
Anyone interested in submitting a nomination can send a letter to Anna Tensmeyer at atensmeyer@columbiabasin.edu or by mail to 2600 N. 20th Ave. MS-10, Pasco, 99301.
Deadline is Dec. 17.
For more information, contact Tensmeyer by email or 509-543-1486.
