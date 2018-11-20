Things to Do

Thanksgiving morning at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams
10 a.m.-noon Nov. 22
Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick
Grab the kids and come take a ride on the Tri-Cities’ historic carousel before the big meal. Special rate of unlimited rides for the two hours only $7.
‘Black Friday’ at the REACH Museum
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 23
The Reach Museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland
Tired from shopping all those sales? Take a break at the Reach Museum. Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for students, seniors and military. Children 5 and under and Reach members are free.
Tri-City Americans
7:05 p.m. Nov. 23 & 24
Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
Enjoy a double-header weekend as the Americans take on the Kamloops Blazers on Friday and the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday. Tickets: $24 adults 20+, $20 seniors 62+, $12 teen 10-19 yr, $10 youth 3-9 yr.
Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre: ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’
7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 & 24
Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland
A hilarious, interactive whodunit mystery musical that allows the audience to enter the action and become the ultimate detectives. The show is based on Charles Dickens’ unfinished novel of the same name. Tickets: $10-$25.
‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’
2 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25
Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser
Free. Rated G. Concessions will be open and available for purchase. Between the two showings, head to Prosser’s Depot Plaza for the Family Christmas Festival.
