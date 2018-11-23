Getty Images/iStockphoto
Benton PUD plans workshop on home automation and energy conservation

By Tri-City Herald staff

November 23, 2018 11:42 AM

Kennewick, WA

Learn about weatherization and home automation at a Benton PUD workshop.

It will be presented 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the PUD auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, and repeated 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the PUD auditorium, 250 N. Gap Road, Prosser.

The workshop will cover new home automation devices that can make a home more energy efficient and energy-savings gift ideas.

Benton PUD’s SmartHub app will be demonstrated to show how easy it is to track energy usage.

The workshop also will cover rebates available through contractors and do-it-yourself energy conservation tips.

