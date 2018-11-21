Deputies help Benton City woman have warm Thanksgiving

A woman in a rural Benton County home has an anonymous donor and some Benton County deputies to thank for a warm Thanksgiving.
The Good Samaritan gave some prepaid gift cards to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office this year and they came in handy when deputies discovered a woman living alone without heat, said Lt. Jason Erickson.
The Benton City woman’s furnace was broken and with temperatures dipping below freezing, deputies decided to step in and use the cards.
“Deputies drove to a local Walmart and purchased her a portable heater with donated funds,” the sheriff’s office shared on its Facebook page.
Before they left, the deputies set up the heater and made sure she was warming up.
The sheriff’s office post has since been shared on Facebook nearly 190 times and received 1,700 reactions, many from people thanking the deputies for taking the time to help.
