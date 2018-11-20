Freezing fog keeps Tri-City police hopping. More than a dozen crashes

By 9 a.m. Tuesday the Washington State Patrol had responded to 10 crashes in the Tri-City area as cars and trucks slid across icy roads.
For the second morning in a row freezing fog made roads slippery.
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries, but law enforcement officers remained busy.
In Benton County crews were called out before dawn to a car that ended up in a dry canal, and in Franklin County crews were at crash at North Glade and Russell roads during the morning commute hours that left a car down an embankment.
In Richland, visibility was reduced to a quarter mile because of the fog, according to the National Weather Service. Visibility was better at 1.5 miles in Pasco.
Both Monday and Tuesday mornings the Tri-Cities was under a dense fog advisory until noon.
Hanford workers reported to work as usual Tuesday, but for the second day they were sent an early morning alert that Hanford and Tri-City roads were slick and they should leave early and drive carefully.
The Tri-Cities has one more foggy morning forecast before a storm system moves in bringing a 60 percent chance of rain for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm system means warmer temperatures, but commuters should still be ready for possible freezing fog early Wednesday.
Temperatures in the Tri-Cities are expected to drop to freezing at 6 p.m. Tuesday and then remain below freezing until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
