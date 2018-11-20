He helped shape the Tri-Cities as we know it. Now he’s turning 100

From left, Bob Philip, Sam Volpentest, Clif Lahue, Sen. Warren G. Magnuson, Sen. Henry Jackson, Gov. Dan Evans, Glenn C. Lee (in rear) and Jim Ramey, Atomic Energy Commissioner, cut a cake for the Tri­-City Nuclear Industrial Council in this 1970s photo. The economic development organization is now called the Tri-City Development Council, or TRIDEC. Tri-City Herald file