Ben Franklin Transit will have no taxi feeder service starting Oct. 31 and also no night and Sunday service after its service provider, A-1 Tri-City Taxi, unexpectedly shut down.
Ben Franklin Transit looks for answers for stranded taxi riders

By Tri-City Herald Staff

November 19, 2018 05:29 PM

Richland, WA

Ben Franklin Transit’s board meets Nov. 26 to consider strategies to bring back the services it lost when a contractor abruptly shut down in October.

Clients who depended on A1 Tri-City Taxi to ferry them to work, school, doctors’ offices and other destinations not served by regular routes were stranded when the Richland-based company halted operations at Halloween.

Ben Franklin was forced to suspend service.

November 1, 2018 - TC Transportation Services, which operated A1 Tri-City Taxi, abruptly closed its doors on Kingsgate Way in Richland Tuesday night. The family-owned Richland company provided service at night and on Sundays for Ben Franklin Transit customers.
Ben Franklin has attempted to restore some service by using its Vanpool and Community Van ride share programs to help with some travel needs.

Riders who can are encouraged to use regular buses or to turn to local taxi companies or Uber or Lyft on-demand ride service pending a long-term solution.

The board meets from 5-7 p.m., at 1000 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. A decision is expected. No other details were available.

Updates are posted online at bft.org/serviceupdates/

