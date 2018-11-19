What does it really mean when a wildfire has been ‘contained’ or ‘controlled’?

Benton crew returns from fire-ravaged California

By Sara Schilling

November 19, 2018 03:57 PM

Benton County firefighters returned home Monday after spending a week battling California’s deadly wildfires.

The four strike team members were part of a 20-person regional crew that set out Nov. 11 to help. Firefighters from Walla Walla, College Place and Stevens and Chelan counties also were part of the team.

Four Benton County firefighters joined a 20-person strike team from Washington in fighting California’s deadly fires. They returned on Monday.
Benton Fire District 1


The Tri-City firefighters arrived back in town late Monday morning, said Lt. Tracy Baker of Benton Fire District 1.

A Los Angeles County Firehawk helicopter shows the Woolsey Fire along Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway on Nov. 9, 2018.

They were stationed at the base camp at Freedom Park in Camarillo and were assigned to battle fires that flared up with the Santa Ana winds in the Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to their Facebook posts.

That fire has killed three people and destroyed about 1,130 structures, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Camp Fire in northern California is even worse — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.

It’s killed 77 people, with 993 people still missing as of Monday morning, according to The Sacramento Bee.

More than 15,000 structures have been destroyed, including more than 11,700 homes, the newspaper reported

It was 66 percent contained as of Monday morning, the paper reported.

