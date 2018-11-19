Fog, snow and lots of traffic. Here’s the best time to travel for Thanksgiving

You can expect the usual hassles of of Thanksgiving week travel in the Pacific Northwest — crowded airports, heavy traffic and some iffy weather.
But with some careful timing you may be able to avoid the worst of the traffic and find the least hazardous weather for travel.
Weather
During the start of the week fog, sometimes freezing, may be the nemesis of travelers trying to leave the Tri-Cities — whether you’re going west across the mountains, headed to the Apple Cup in Pullman or driving to Oregon.
Precipitation should clear out the fog starting as soon as Wednesday, but then travelers could run into snow falling on mountain passes, including Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90.
Thick fog blanketed the Tri-Cities on Monday morning, extending over most of the Mid-Columbia.
With temperatures below freezing, law enforcement officers responded to several cars and trucks that slid off frosty roadways.
The foggy weather is expected to persist nights and mornings through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Lows in the 20s Monday and Tuesday nights likely will continue to make roads slippery.
Check for any fog-related flight delays at www.flytricities.com.
Wednesday temperatures should warm as a storm system brings rain to the lower elevations and snow to the mountains.
In the Tri-Cities a 30 percent chance of rain is forecast for Thanksgiving and a daytime high in the upper 40s.
Travelers heading over Snoqualmie Pass can expect a mix of rain and snow, with the best travel time appearing to be Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday afternoon when precipitation should fall as rain, according to the weather service.
There may be no way to avoid slick roads on the way back unless you wait for Monday. Rain and snow are forecast for Thursday and Friday, with snow likely on Saturday and a chance of rain and snow on Sunday, according to the weather service.
Those heading east on Interstate 84 through Oregon should be prepared for a slight chance of rain or snow Wednesday at Meacham in the Blue Mountains.
The early forecast for travelers returning to the Tri-Cities In Interstate 84 includes a mix of rain and snow or snow Friday through Sunday, according to the weather service.
Travelers to Spokane also should be prepared for slippery roads with rain and snow likely Thursday night through Saturday night.
Gas prices
You’ll be paying more for gas for your Thanksgiving trip than you did a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Washington are up 37.6 cents a gallon over this time last year to an average of $3.35. It’s the highest average gas price of the last six years for the state, according to GasBuddy.
Prices did drop 7.3 cents in the last week in the state, it said.
Expect to pay about $3.25 cents in the Tri-Cities and $3.52 in Seattle, according to GasBuddy.
Traffic
Those headed to the Seattle area for Thanksgiving can expect the heaviest Interstate 90 traffic from Cle Elum to North Bend from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Coming home to the Tri-Cities will be worse. Expect heavy traffic, and possibly stop-and-go driving from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday from North Bend to Cle Elum.
People traveling on Thanksgiving Day and on Saturday are expected to avoid the worst of the traffic.
Prepare
Don’t leave town without a full gas tank and a fully charged cellphone, advises the Washington State Patrol.
The Washington state Department of Transportation recommends being prepared for snow with tire chains and an ice scraper. Pack warm clothes, water and food, a first aid kit and a flashlight.
Program 530 and 1610 AM into your car radio to be ready to hear highway advisory alerts.
Comments