Here’s how you can help 2 boys hurt in Richland crosswalk

Community members are raising money for two boys recovering after they were hit in the crosswalk at leaving a basketball game.
Alameer and Durgham Al Mohammedawi began crossing Jadwin Avenue to head home after watching the game on Nov. 6 at Chief Joseph Middle School. A man driving a Mustang saw the boys and stomped on the brake, but wasn’t able to stop before sliding into the intersection and hitting them.
Both boys were rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with multiple injuries. Alameer, 12, stayed there with fractures in his leg and back and injuries to his other leg. Durgham, 9, was flown to Spokane were he is recovering from brain trauma and fractures in his skull, pelvis, collar bone and ribs, according to Jennifer Catone, the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign for the boys.
The boys are recovering, but the healing process will take a long time.
By Saturday, the GoFundMe campaign collected $3,230 of its $20,000 goal. To give money, people can go to bit.ly/AlMohammedawiFundraiser.
Along with the GoFundMe, the Richland Baptist Church offered to collect money for the boys’ family.
“The boys and their family are connected with our Chief Jo outreach and have connected in the past with our ESL (English as a Second Language) classes and boys camp a few years ago,” the church said on it’s Facebook page.
