Freezing fog, colder weather or bad air. We’re not sure what’s worse in the Tri-City forecast

Deteriorating air quality, colder temperatures and freezing fog are in the Tri-Cities forecast through at least Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued an air stagnation advisory for Washington state east of the Cascades, including the Tri-Cities.
It starts at 7 a.m. Sunday and will extend through at 1 p.m. Wednesday as air quality is expected to slowly degrade.
A ridge of high pressure is predicted to build over the region, trapping pollutants near the ground.
Residents are asked not to burn outdoors and to limit home wood burning as much as possible.
Fog is expected to be an issue with temperatures cold enough in the Tri-Cities to freeze the fog in places nights and mornings.
Lows should be in the 20s Saturday night through Tuesday night in the Tri-Cities, with a low as cold as 22 degrees Saturday night.
Daytime highs may not get higher than the 30s on Monday and Tuesday.
Because of the potential for freezing fog, drivers will need to slow down and be alert for slick roads, says the weather service.
