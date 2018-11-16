Here’s why there was a huge traffic jam on the I-182 bridge

A woman lost control of her car on the Richland-Pasco bridges causing a backup that stretched for miles onto Highway 240 on Thursday evening.
Lana L. Rockwell, 50, of West Richland, was driving east on the Lee-Volpentest spans when she lost control of her Toyota Camry, and hit the concrete barrier, the Washington State Patrol said.
The 5:45 p.m. crash blocked the eastbound span of the highway for at least an hour.
Rockwell was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Washington State Patrol cited her for second-degree negligent driving.
Comments