Richland Marine memorialized by family and friends

The memorial service for Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman was held at Central Church in Richland on Saturday.
By
The memorial service for Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman was held at Central Church in Richland on Saturday.
By

They want to honor a Richland marine. It's now up to President Trump

By Annette Cary

November 16, 2018 01:44 PM

All that’s needed to name the West Richland post office after fallen Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman is President Trump’s signature.

The Senate has approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. It had the support of Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash.

0717_Dietrich Schmieman
Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman

Schmieman of Ricland was serving in the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion in Camp Lejeune, N.C., when he was killed in a military cargo plane crash in Mississippi on in July 2018.

“Sgt. Schmieman’s sacrifice will not be forgotten, and this post office will serve as a local reminder for his family, friends and community of the honorable sacrifice he gave for his country,” Newhouse said.

 

The procession for Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman.

By

The West Richland Post Office at 4891 W. Van Giesen St. will be the third Washington postal facility renamed in recent years to honor a public service hero.

Schmieman served two overseas deployments during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and received 14 awards and decorations during his time in service, including several achievement medals, Good Conduct Medals and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Susan Eric Schmieman
Susan and Eric Schmieman hold the 2010 Marine boot camp graduation portrait of their son, Dietrich, while standing in front of their Richland home. The Hanford High graduate was one of 16 people to die in a military plane crash in Mississippi.
Tri-City Herald File

Schmieman loved the Northwest, said his parents, Eric and Susan Schmieman of Richland. One of his tattoos said “Made in the Pacific Northwest.”

He was equally passionate about serving in the Marine Corps, especially as a member of a Marine special operations unit, they said. The battalion Schmieman served in is part of the Marine Corps Special Operations Command.

