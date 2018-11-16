They want to honor a Richland marine. It’s now up to President Trump

All that’s needed to name the West Richland post office after fallen Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman is President Trump’s signature.
The Senate has approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. It had the support of Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash.
Schmieman of Ricland was serving in the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion in Camp Lejeune, N.C., when he was killed in a military cargo plane crash in Mississippi on in July 2018.
“Sgt. Schmieman’s sacrifice will not be forgotten, and this post office will serve as a local reminder for his family, friends and community of the honorable sacrifice he gave for his country,” Newhouse said.
The West Richland Post Office at 4891 W. Van Giesen St. will be the third Washington postal facility renamed in recent years to honor a public service hero.
Schmieman served two overseas deployments during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and received 14 awards and decorations during his time in service, including several achievement medals, Good Conduct Medals and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Schmieman loved the Northwest, said his parents, Eric and Susan Schmieman of Richland. One of his tattoos said “Made in the Pacific Northwest.”
He was equally passionate about serving in the Marine Corps, especially as a member of a Marine special operations unit, they said. The battalion Schmieman served in is part of the Marine Corps Special Operations Command.
