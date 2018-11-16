Fire ravages Pasco garage

Fire damaged belongings sit outside behind a temporary chain-link fence in the driveway of 4703 Atlanta Lane in west Pasco on Friday morning following a fire at the house Thursday night.
The garage fire was reported at 6:38 p.m. and caused about $100,000 damage.
The cause is still under investigation, according Ben Shearer of Pasco Fire Department. No one was home at the time.
Shearer praised the homeowners for keeping the door from the garage closed, minimizing the spread of flames and smoke to the living area of the house.
Crews from Kennewick Fire Department, Benton County Fire District 1 and Franklin County District 3 were also dispatched.
The two-story home has a “For Sale” sign in the front yard.
