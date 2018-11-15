Vote on legalizing pot in Richland could come in 2 weeks if enough signatures check out

A citizen-led effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Richland could hit the city council’s agenda in December.
Legalize Richland, an offshoot of the Benton County Libertarian Party, spent much of 2018 gathering signatures on a petition calling for the city to lift its moratorium on marijuana-related businesses.
It submitted a 300-page petition with about 4,500 signatures to the city clerk on Nov. 6.
The city has enlisted the Benton County Auditor’s Office to determine if the petition has enough valid signatures to qualify for consideration. Officials say 2,650 signatures from registered Richland voters are needed to validate it.
The auditor’s office will begin working on the petition Friday at the county courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser. The public can watch the process, which should be completed by Nov. 20.
The city plans to announce the validity of the petition by Nov. 21.
If the petition has enough valid signatures, the clerk will present it to the the city council when it meets on Dec. 4. Under the city charter, if the city council does not act on the request, the marijuana question will be put on the ballot for voters in early 2019.
Washington voters approved Initiative 502, legalizing recreational cannabis, in 2012.
Though it passed statewide, it was unpopular locally, prompting the cities of Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, West Richland and Franklin County to impose local moratoriums.
Legalize Richland argues that Richland residents should not have to drive to the region’s legal retail spots in Finley and Prosser to buy a product that is legal in Washington, though it remains illegal under federal law.
The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board has licensed three marijuana retail stores to operate in Richland. None have opened because the city won’t issue a business license.
Washington State Cannabis Co. holds a license at 2415 Robertson Drive in the Horn Rapids area.
Gringo Caliente and Satori have licenses with an address at Queensgate Drive and Keene Road.
