17 restaurants fail health inspections for Nov. 3-9

Seventeen Mid-Columbia restaurants failed their recent health inspections and 20 others earned perfect scores.
The Benton-Franklin Health Districts food safety team inspected 50 retail food establishments during the week of Nov. 3-9.
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for sanitation, knowledge and safe food handling procedures.
Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control and poor personal hygiene.
Those earning 25 or more red points on the initial inspection or 10 or more on the follow up are subject to additional visits.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Aliona’s Euro Bakery, 4525 Road 68, Pasco, Nov. 3, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding. expanded menu without prior approval.
Antojitos Guatemaltecos, 222605 Game Farm Road, Kennewick, Nov. 9, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, bare hand contact, improper cold holding.
Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, Nov. 8, third follow-up to routine Aug. 28 (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in control unable to answer food safety questions, room temperature storage, plan of operation not being followed.
Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland, Nov. 9, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Double Dragon, 3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 6, routine, (60 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, room temperature storage.
El Paisano (Mobile), 801 W. Columbia, Pasco, Nov. 5, routine, (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, hand sink blocked, cross contamination, improper cold holding.
Fraternal Order/Eagles, 2829 W. Sylvester, Pasco, Nov. 8, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Gyro Kabab & Grill, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 5, second follow-up to routine Sept. 20 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Kwick Stop, 2110 Swift Blvd., Richland, Nov. 5, first follow-up to routine Oct. 11 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, food not in good condition, no digital thermometer present.
La Placita Mexican Restaurant, LLC, 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 8, first follow-up to routine Sept. 14 (25 red, 0 blue) Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Lil Roasters Coffee Bar, 496 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 5, first follow-up to routine Oct. 15 (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding.
Panaderia Mia, 208 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Nov. 8, third follow-up to routine Aug. 28 (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risk, hand sink blocked., room temperature storage.
Sageport Grille, 1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Oct. 26, routine, (70 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedure.
Tacos El Cafetal (Mobile), 203 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Nov. 8, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding.
Tacos Michoacán, 361 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Nov. 7, routine, (75 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no valid permit to operate and unapproved procedures.
Tacos Michoacán, 361 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Nov. 9, first follow-up to routine Nov. 7 (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Tacos y Mas (Mobile), 6409 W. Court St., Pasco, Nov. 8, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures, unapproved procedures.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Apollo Greek Restaurant, 620 Cullum Ave., Richland, Nov. 5, first follow-up to routine Oct. 15 (0 red, 0 blue)
Badger Mountain Elementary School, 1515 Elementary St., Richland, Nov. 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Basin City Child Development Center, 281 First Ave., Basin City, Nov. 8, routine, (10 red, 3 blue)
Basin City Elementary School, 303 Bailie Blvd., Basin City, Nov. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Bookmark Café, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, Nov. 5, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Brush Creek Creamery (Demonstrator), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Nov. 3, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Chinook Middle School, 4891 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Crazy Moose Casino, 510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 5, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)
Finley Elementary School, 213504 E. Cougar Road, Kennewick, Nov. 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Finley Middle School, 37208 S. Finley Road, Kennewick, Nov. 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
JS’s Mesa Grocery (Deli), 102 First Ave., Mesa, Nov. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
JS’s Mesa Grocery (Store), 102 First Ave., Mesa, Nov. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Just for Ewe (Demonstrator), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Nov. 3, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
K-7 Boba (Mobile), 1335 Lee Blvd., Richland, Nov. 5, second follow-up to routine Oct. 23 (0 red, 0 blue)
Knots and Grounds Espresso, 504 E. First Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 9, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 20th Ave, Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Mocha Express, 1400 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 9, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Mr. Qwik’s Country (Deli), 13101 Glade North Road, Eltopia, Nov. 8, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Mr. Qwik’s Country (Store), 13101 Glade North Road, Eltopia, Nov. 8, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Old Country Buffet, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 9, first follow-up to routine Sept. 29 (0 red, 0 blue)
Orchard Elementary School, 1600 Gala Way, Richland, Nov. 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Phoenix High School, 1315 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 7605 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 9, first follow-up to routine, Oct. 17 (0 red, 0 blue)
Restaurante El Asadero (Cart), 2318 W. Court St., Pasco, Nov. 8, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 8, routine, (15 red, 6 blue)
S&S Hospitality, 2600 W. Argent, Pasco, Nov. 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee, 4008 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 9, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
The Folded Pizza Pie, 421 Wellsian Way, Richland, Nov. 9, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
Ty’s Bar & Grill, 3880 W. Van Giessen, West Richland, Nov. 5, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)
Westgate Elementary School, 2514 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Yoke’s Fresh Market, 1701 Bombing Range Road, West Richland, Nov. 5, routine, Coffee, (0 red, 0 blue, Store/Produce/Cheese, (0 red, 0 blue)
