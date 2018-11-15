Spirit returns to Carousel of Dreams

Meet the local carver of the popular reindeer ride feature at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick. Spirit returns for a second holiday season at the carousel in Kennewick.
Spirit returns to the carousel

By Bob Brawdy

November 15, 2018 06:14 PM

Brooklinn Lomax, 4, is ready to ride Spirit the reindeer Thursday at the announcement about the return of the holiday feature at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick.

Spirit was carved by Mike Thornton of Richland and painted Sue Baldwin of Republic.

The reindeer, with antlers from Alaska, will remain on the carousel until Jan. 15, said Parker Hodge, carousel executive director.

Brooklinn was with her grandfather, Ken Johanning.

Watch a video about the local carver at: tricityherald.com/video

