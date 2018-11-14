Octoberfest food drive nets 29 tons of food for Tri-City food banks, charities

It was a big day for area food banks and charitable organizations as McCurley car dealerships and Yoke’s Fresh Market handed over nearly 40 tons of food.
Southeast Washington McCurley stores raised $51,050 during the 17th annual Octoberfest Food Bank Food Drive, which was used to buy more than 48,000 pounds of food — 24 tons. Additionally, Yoke’s raised another 10,000 pounds of food donated by customers in $5 and $10 food bags.
“We are extremely pleased with the outpouring from our customers and Yoke’s for this year’s food drive,” said Craig Cavanaugh of McCurley, adding that organizers were “overwhelmed” by customer and community support.
The monthlong effort helps Tri-Cities area food banks, the Salvation Army, Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, St. Vincent De Paul, Golden Age Food Service and Blue Mountain Action Council.
In the program’s 17 years, McCurley dealerships have raised enough money to buy 742,000 pounds of food, with Yoke’s adding another 120,000 pounds.
Cavanaugh said it is on pace to reach 1 million pounds of food donations by the 20th year.
