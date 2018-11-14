Here’s what is happening with the flag above the blue bridge

People commuting across the Columbia River on Highway 395 may notice the American flag has gone missing from atop the span.
A Washington state Department of Transportation crew was replacing the tattered flag on Monday when they noticed problems with the parts holding the flagpole to the bridge, said Summer Derrey, a WSDOT spokeswoman.
Occasionally staff members find problems when they’re trading out a worn flag for a new one, she said.
Department employees hope to fix the problems and have the flag back up later this week. The process is not expected to slow traffic.
