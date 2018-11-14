The flag above the blue bridge was replaced in March. When crews went to check it on Monday they found problems with the flagpole.
Here’s what is happening with the flag above the blue bridge

By Cameron Probert

November 14, 2018 12:46 PM

Kennewick, WA

People commuting across the Columbia River on Highway 395 may notice the American flag has gone missing from atop the span.

A Washington state Department of Transportation crew was replacing the tattered flag on Monday when they noticed problems with the parts holding the flagpole to the bridge, said Summer Derrey, a WSDOT spokeswoman.

Occasionally staff members find problems when they’re trading out a worn flag for a new one, she said.

Department employees hope to fix the problems and have the flag back up later this week. The process is not expected to slow traffic.

