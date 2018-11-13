Red Cross puts out urgent call for blood, platelet donors

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors because of a severe blood shortage.
Volunteers also are needed to organize blood drives, the organization announced.
“This time of year, as many give thanks for family, friends and good health, it’s important to remember that patients across the country cannot survive without your generosity,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, in a statement.
The Red Cross logged 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than needed in September and October, the organization said. It pointed to a drop in blood drives during that time, plus hurricanes Michael and Florence causing many donations to go uncollected.
Blood donors of all blood types and platelet donors can make donation appointments through the free Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those who donate the week of Nov. 21-24 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
To learn about hosting a blood drive, go to RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
