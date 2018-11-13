Sidney Grant, owner of Tri-Cities 911 Driving School will be presented with the Hire-A-Vet award at a ceremony Wednesday at the Richland Red Lion. A veteran, Grant hired all of the veterans referred to him last year by Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council.
Sidney Grant, owner of Tri-Cities 911 Driving School will be presented with the Hire-A-Vet award at a ceremony Wednesday at the Richland Red Lion. A veteran, Grant hired all of the veterans referred to him last year by Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council. McClatchy/file
It hired every vet it interviewed. Now this Tri-City driving school is getting an award

By Tri-City Herald staff

November 13, 2018 05:36 PM

Kennewick, WA

The Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council will honor Sidney Grant, owner of the Tri-Cities 911 Driving School, with its Hire-A-Vet award at a ceremony Wednesday.

Grant employs 22 driving instructors, including 17 military veterans. In the past year, his driving school interviewed and hired every veteran referred to it by WorkSource.

The school provides disabled veteran employees with flexible schedules and work environments.

Grant volunteers at prisons to help veterans who need their driver’s licenses reinstated. He also participates in the YesVets program to promote the hiring of military veterans.

The Columbia Basin Society of Human Resources Management will host the presentation at noon at the Richland Red Lion Hotel, 802 George Washington Way.

The Washington Employment Security Department created the Hire-A-Vet Award to call attention to unemployed veterans and to recognize businesses that hire, retain and celebrate veterans in their workforce.

