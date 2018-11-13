Investigator say a semi started rolling backwards when it jackknifed on Highway 395 Monday night, and closed the highway for more than an hour.
Investigator say a semi started rolling backwards when it jackknifed on Highway 395 Monday night, and closed the highway for more than an hour. Kennewick Police Department
Investigator say a semi started rolling backwards when it jackknifed on Highway 395 Monday night, and closed the highway for more than an hour. Kennewick Police Department

Local

Semi rolls backwards and closes Highway 395 in Kennewick

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

November 13, 2018 12:45 PM

Kennewick, WA

An hourlong closure of Highway 395 on Monday night started when a semi rolled backwards, police said.

The crash started just past the exit for Highway 240 as the semi pulling a trailer and a Nissan Frontier Pickup were stopped for traffic, the Washington State Patrol said. When the semi began rolling, the pickup’s driver, Shawn M. Kathmann, 50, pulled toward the shoulder, but it wasn’t far enough.

The semi jackknifed, pinning the rear of the pickup against the concrete barrier.

Kathman was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. The semi’s driver, Jose L. Elizondo, 72, of Pasco, was not hurt in the crash.

Police are trying to determine what caused the semi to start rolling.

The crash closed Highway 395 and sent traffic on a detour for a little more than an hour.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

  Comments  