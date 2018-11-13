Semi rolls backwards and closes Highway 395 in Kennewick

An hourlong closure of Highway 395 on Monday night started when a semi rolled backwards, police said.
The crash started just past the exit for Highway 240 as the semi pulling a trailer and a Nissan Frontier Pickup were stopped for traffic, the Washington State Patrol said. When the semi began rolling, the pickup’s driver, Shawn M. Kathmann, 50, pulled toward the shoulder, but it wasn’t far enough.
The semi jackknifed, pinning the rear of the pickup against the concrete barrier.
Kathman was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. The semi’s driver, Jose L. Elizondo, 72, of Pasco, was not hurt in the crash.
Police are trying to determine what caused the semi to start rolling.
The crash closed Highway 395 and sent traffic on a detour for a little more than an hour.
