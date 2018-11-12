Blame a moose (at least a little) for sending a Kennewick man to the hospital

A moose is at least partially to blame for sending a Kennewick man to the hospital.
Richard Jones, 77, of Dayton, was driving east on Highway 12 at the Dayton city limits when he slowed for a moose in the road at 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
He avoided the moose but his Nissan Sentra was hit from behind by Kenneth Morris, 66, of Kennewick. State troopers say Morris was following too closely in his Subaru SUV.
Morris and his passenger, Christine Morris, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho, were taken to Dayton General Hospital.
Jones and his passenger were not hurt.
