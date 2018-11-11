Missing Tri-City airman remembered at Central Washington University. The search continues

Central Washington University has adopted the San D. Francisco project to remember the Air Force major and graduate of Kennewick High School missing in Vietnam.
The Burbank native’s F-4 Phantom jet fighter was shot down 50 years ago over North Vietnam.
The search for his body continues, said his sister, Terri Francisco-Farrell, of Kennewick.
A third site will be dug up and searched in the spring by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, she said.
A second site was excavated this year, and although the recovery of what was reported as pieces of “life support” material appeared to be initially promising, Francisco was not found.
Francisco graduated from the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Central Washington University, then called Central Washington State College in 1964.
His POW/MIA bracelet has been on display at the entrance to the commander’s office for several years, but now it is being worn by the first cadet to be picked in the San D. Francisco Legacy Project.
Chance Flanigan will wear it until his graduation, and then he and fellow seniors in the program will select the next cadet to wear the bracelet. Flanigan created a video of Francisco’s life and legacy and the next cadet to be honored in the legacy program will also produce a project remembering Francisco.
Francisco-Farrell is working with CWU to set up an endowment to help with the cost of text books for cadets picked for the legacy project.
Her brother “believed his service as an Air Force officer and pilot was a duty he was fulfilling to our court country as well as a duty and profound commitment to his fellow airmen,” Francisco-Farrell said.
She’s recommending that cadets be picked for the legacy program based on the Air Force values of integrity first, excellence in all we do and service before self.
