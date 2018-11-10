Franklin County appears to be getting new coroner

Franklin County likely will have a new coroner this winter.
The gap between challenger Curtis McGary and incumbent Coroner Dan Blasdel widened to 410 votes by the end of week. It still is one of the tightest in the county, with McGary holding 51 percent of the votes.
While the results won’t be official until Nov. 27, only 302 ballots remain to be counted, according to the Franklin County Auditor’s Office.
Blasdel was the first person to become Franklin County coroner, earning his spot after two years as a death investigator with the prosecutor’s office.
Comments