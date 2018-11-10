Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel oversees a coroner’s inquest in November 2006 as then Franklin County Prosecutor Steve Lowe addresses the jury.
Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel oversees a coroner’s inquest in November 2006 as then Franklin County Prosecutor Steve Lowe addresses the jury. Tri-City Herald file
Franklin County appears to be getting new coroner

November 10, 2018 03:57 PM

Franklin County likely will have a new coroner this winter.

The gap between challenger Curtis McGary and incumbent Coroner Dan Blasdel widened to 410 votes by the end of week. It still is one of the tightest in the county, with McGary holding 51 percent of the votes.

While the results won’t be official until Nov. 27, only 302 ballots remain to be counted, according to the Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

Blasdel was the first person to become Franklin County coroner, earning his spot after two years as a death investigator with the prosecutor’s office.

